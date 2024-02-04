FKF-PL: 10-man AFC Leopards down Sharks to extend fine form

Ten-man AFC Leopards on Sunday continued with their resurgence in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after edging out Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Two quick goals by Victor Omune and Boniface Munyendo were enough to ensure Leopards kept the fire burning after a poor start to the season.

Leopards defender Randy Bakari was red-carded with two minutes to the end for a second foul. Leopards moved to the 10th position on the log on 27 points.

Kariobangi Sharks dropped to 16th position on 19 points from 20 matches.

“We played well and I’m hoping for a more positive result in the coming matches. My problem has always been striking and since we have acquired the players we wanted in the transfer window, we are now ready to fight for top positions in the league,” said Leopards coach Tomas Trucha.

“This win motivates us to keep fighting given that we started our season badly. Now the task ahead is integrating the new signings into the team and focusing on positive results,” added Trucha.

His Kariobangi Sharks counterpart William Muluya conceded defeat.

“We are in a bad position and this string of poor results is a wake-up call to the team. We have young players but the truth is that if we don’t perform then we shall still be in the relegation zone,” added Muluya.

In another contest, league returnees Shabana held Nairobi City Stars to a barren draw at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos while Ulinzi Stars beat FC Talanta 1-0 at their Ulinzi Sports Complex with teenager Edward Odhiambo scoring in the fourth minute.

Tore Bobe is 17th on 18 points, while Simba wa Nairobi has dropped to fourth on 34 points.

Bandari completed a double over Murang’a Seal after beating them 3-2 at Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a County. Bandari won the first leg 2-0 in Mombasa on December 16, last year.

The Dockers goals were netted by Francis Kahiro, Hamisi Mwaphalu, and Umaru Kasumba, while Peter Mwaura bagged a brace for Seal.

Bandari is fourth on 34 points after 20 rounds of games , while Murang’a Seal is 12th on 24 points.

Sunday's Results

Nairobi City Stars 0 Shabana 0

Murang’a Seal 2 Bandari 3

Kariobangi Sharks 0 AFC Leopards 2