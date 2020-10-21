FKF: Mulee best man to coach Harambee Stars

It's been a decade since Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee coached competitively but Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa insists the veteran trainer is the best man to lead Kenya in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Mwendwa on Wednesday in Nairobi unveiled a beaming Mulee as the new Harambee Stars coach on a three-year deal.

It will be the fifth time in 17 years Mulee is coaching the national team, with Musa Otieno, William “Kanu” Muluya, and Haggai Azande expected to form part of his technical bench.

Mulee heads to camp on Monday to prepare his charges for the back-to-back qualification matches against Comoros in Nairobi and Moroni between November 9 and 17.

The bespectacled coach replaced Francis Kimanzi who abruptly parted ways with the federation on Tuesday after serving 14 months of his two-year contract.

New wife

Mwendwa refused to discuss why Kimanzi was fired during Wednesday’s press function to present Mulee.

"I now have a new wife. Please don't ask me what happened to the other one," said Mwendwa.

He added: "We were looking for an experienced coach who's been a champion. The other time I was accused of employing a rookie coach (read Stanley Okumbi). ‘Ghost’ has won Kenyan and Cecafa titles and now has a chance to become the best of our generation."

Speculation has been rife on why the federation parted ways with Kimanzi who had been performing well with Harambee Stars. Some even consider Kimanzi the best qualified local coach for the job.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa (centre) unveils Jacob Mulee (left) as new Harambee Stars coach on October 21, 2020 at the Safari Park hotel. Photo credit: Pool

It is understood Kimanzi and Mwendwa’s relationship had become untenable over issues concerning the team.

The performing Kimanzi had secured a confidence boosting draw away to giants Egypt in the opening round of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers giving hope to long suffering Kenyan fans of a successive appearance at the African finals

Radio presenter

Mulee suggested his spell outside competitive coaching had not affected his capabilities on the bench and hinted he would effortlessly juggle his other profession as a radio presenter with his new role.

"Once a driver always a driver. There's a time we drove manual cars. Now we are driving automatic ones. I watched the team against Togo and Zambia and there is no need to change a winning side. Kenyans will judge me against Comoros," he said.

Mulee was born 52 years ago in Nairobi's Jericho estate and went on to hone his football skills at Ofafa Jericho High School. He was a goalkeeper in the Tusker team that reached the final of the Cup Winners Cup in 1994.

Jacob Mulee (centre) after he was unveiled as the new Harambee Stars coach on October 21,2020 at the Safari Park hotel. Photo credit: David Kwalimwa | Nation Media Group

The father of three switched to coaching and helped Tusker win the league title in 2007.

He also won the Rwandan league title with Patriotic Army (APR) in 2009.

His best stint as Harambee Stars coach was his first between 2003-2004 when he won the 2002 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup and qualified the team for the 2004 Africa Nations Cup finals in Tunisia.

His worst stint has to be in 2010 when Kenya lost to Malawi, Uganda and Ethiopia at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Tanzania amidst unpaid allowance issues.

Interestingly, Mulee is among a host of coaches owed millions of shillings in unpaid dues by the federation.

dkwalimwa@ke.nationmedia.com