'Ghost' Mulee back as Harambee Stars coach - What they said
What you need to know:
Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has made a comeback as coach of Harambee Stars after a decade.
Mulee was unveiled on Wednesday by FKF president Nick Mwendwa at the Safari Park hotel, Nairobi on a three-year deal. He takes over from Francis Kimanzi who was axed on Tuesday.
Mulee was last Friday morning rushed to the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi after he was involved in a road accident along Brookside Drive, Nairobi.
The tactician was heading to Radio Jambo studios at Lion's Place where he co-hosts the morning show with Gidi Gidi when the accident happened.
Nation Sport samples some of the reactions online after Mulee's appointment.
While some welcomed the move, others opine that Mulee's best days are past him. Sports Journalist Collins Okinyo said on Twitter that Kenya ought to be serious in selection of coaches.
Lawyer Donald Kipkorir had no kind words for FKF after Wednesday's development.
@JoshOnTwirra said Mulee is one of the most qualified coaches in the country.
@Arap_prugut took issue with FKF for recycling coaches.
Others found humour in his appointment and wondered what would happen to his job at a local radio station.