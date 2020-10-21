'Ghost' Mulee back as Harambee Stars coach - What they said

Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has made a comeback as coach of Harambee Stars after a decade.

Mulee was unveiled on Wednesday by FKF president Nick Mwendwa at the Safari Park hotel, Nairobi on a three-year deal. He takes over from Francis Kimanzi who was axed on Tuesday.

Mulee was last Friday morning rushed to the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi after he was involved in a road accident along Brookside Drive, Nairobi.

The tactician was heading to Radio Jambo studios at Lion's Place where he co-hosts the morning show with Gidi Gidi when the accident happened.

Nation Sport samples some of the reactions online after Mulee's appointment.

While some welcomed the move, others opine that Mulee's best days are past him. Sports Journalist Collins Okinyo said on Twitter that Kenya ought to be serious in selection of coaches.

Jacob Ghost Mulee was a good coach but I think Ghost has been out of mainstream active coaching for along time.



Hope he still has the passion to drive Harambee Stars forward.



Kenya needs seriousness if we want to be successful that is without any prejudice. — bedjosessien (@OkinyoCollins) October 21, 2020

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir had no kind words for FKF after Wednesday's development.

State of Harambee Stars is symptomatic of what ails many sectors in Kenya by Revolving its Coach btw Francis Kimanzi & Jacob Ghost Mulee: LACK OF CREATIVITY. Unless FKF is more daring & brings Coaches who have succeeded on World Stage, our football will remain as it’s: MEDIOCRE. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) October 20, 2020

@JoshOnTwirra said Mulee is one of the most qualified coaches in the country.

Jacob Ghost Mulee had his successes with the National team and also runs a very successiful football academy at Camp Toyoyo among other footbling activities.

So those saying he hasnt been in the scene for 12yrs are mistaken, he is one of the most qualified local coaches. pic.twitter.com/Jz4dYGmoyD — Josh📺 (@JoshOnTwirra) October 21, 2020

@Arap_prugut took issue with FKF for recycling coaches.

How many times have Jacob Ghost Mulee coached harambee stars? Joke on us. The moment we stop recycling this clueless being, actually by FKF is the time Kenyan football will prosper. Useless. Look for young minds with better progressive ideas! — Pchumba Arap Prugut. (@Arap_prugut) October 21, 2020

Others found humour in his appointment and wondered what would happen to his job at a local radio station.

Media: Jacob Ghost Mulee is set to take over as Harambee Stars coach



Patanisho fans: pic.twitter.com/ipEEUttJpr — Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) October 21, 2020

Luhyas everywhere up in arms as Jacob Ghost Mulee ditches Patanisho and takes up the Harambee Stars job pic.twitter.com/bK56S69bpj — Kenyan Football (@Kenyan_Football) October 21, 2020



