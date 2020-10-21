'Ghost' Mulee back as Harambee Stars coach - What they said

Jacob Mulee (centre) after he was unveiled as the new Harambee Stars coach on October 21,2020 at the Safari Park hotel.

Photo credit: David Kwalimwa | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mulee was last Friday morning rushed to the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi after he was involved in a road accident along Brookside Drive, Nairobi.
  • The tactician was heading to Radio Jambo studios at Lion's Place where he co-hosts the morning show with Gidi Gidi when the accident happened.

Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has made a comeback as coach of Harambee Stars after a decade.

Mulee was unveiled on Wednesday by FKF president Nick Mwendwa at the Safari Park hotel, Nairobi on a three-year deal. He takes over from Francis Kimanzi who was axed on Tuesday.

Mulee was last Friday morning rushed to the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi after he was involved in a road accident along Brookside Drive, Nairobi.

The tactician was heading to Radio Jambo studios at Lion's Place where he co-hosts the morning show with Gidi Gidi when the accident happened.

Nation Sport samples some of the reactions online after Mulee's appointment.

While some welcomed the move, others opine that Mulee's best days are past him. Sports Journalist Collins Okinyo said on Twitter that Kenya ought to be serious in selection of coaches.

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir had no kind words for FKF after Wednesday's development.

@JoshOnTwirra said Mulee is one of the most qualified coaches in the country.

@Arap_prugut took issue with FKF for recycling coaches.

Others found humour in his appointment and wondered what would happen to his job at a local radio station.


Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Barcelona v Real Madrid: Where El Clasico will be won or lost

  2. Unstoppable Olunga on target in Japan

  3. Arteta backs Aubamayeng to silence critics at Leicester

  4. African 'Manchester City' aim to finish off RS Berkane

  5. Gor legends laud state’s stadium project in Kisumu

In the headlines