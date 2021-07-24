FKF, Gor Mahia clash over Cecafa Club Championship slot

Gor Mahia's Sydney Ochieng (left) joins Jules Ulimwengu in celebrating his goal against Sofapaka during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County Stadium on June 20, 2021.

What you need to know:

  • FKF has declared Tusker as Kenya's representatives at this year's Cecafa tourney
  • Gor have protested the decision, saying by virtue of being the defending champions they should be Kenya's representatives at the regional tournament
  • The tournament will be played from August 1-15 in Dar es Salaam Tanzania with the draws for the group stage slated for July 27

Football Kenya Federation and defending league champions Gor Mahia are embroiled in a fight over who should represent the country in the upcoming Cecafa Club Championship.

