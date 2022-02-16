FKF Caretaker Committee break Harambee Starlets camp

Harambee Starlets

Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee chairperson Retired Justice Aaron Ringera addresses the press at Kasarani on February 16, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

What you need to know:

  • The first leg of the tie against Uganda's Crested Cranes was scheduled for February 17 in Kampala, with the second leg set for Nairobi on Sunday. The aggregate winner of the tie was set to qualify for the AWCON, set to be held in Morocco alter this year.
  • CAF wrote to Uganda's federation (FUFA) last month informing them that the Crested Cranes had qualified for the AWCON after Kenya withdrew from the contest.

The Kenya national women football team, Harambee Starlets, has finally left their residential training camp at Kasarani after efforts by the government to overturn CAF's decision to lock the country out of the African Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers hit a dead end.

