Thika Queens' Muema eyes swift return from injury

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Muema has featured in only one out of the seven matches that Thika Queens have played this season since she was injured in training in November 2021.
  • The match was against Kayole Starlet, where Thika Queens won 2-1 on December 18.
  • She then failed to make the trip to Bunyore after aggravating the injury after the match against Kayole.

Kenyan international midfielder Rachael Muema is optimistic she will be back at the end of February or early next month to help Thika Queens in their quest to retain the Women's Premier League title.

