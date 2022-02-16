Thika Queens' Muema eyes swift return from injury

Kenyan international midfielder Rachael Muema is optimistic she will be back at the end of February or early next month to help Thika Queens in their quest to retain the Women's Premier League title.

Muema has featured in only one out of the seven matches that Thika Queens have played this season since she was injured in training in November 2021.

The match was against Kayole Starlet, which Thika Queens won 2-1 on December 18.

She then failed to make the trip to Bunyore after aggravating the injury after the match against Kayole.

Scan results showed that she has sustained a knee injury that would keep her out of action for around two months.

The injury also kept her out of Harambee Starlets camp for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda, which were later cancelled by CAF.

"I'm a bit disappointed to miss matches because I was hoping to build up on last season's success, but I will keep working hard. My immediate goal is to recover then work on my fitness levels," Muema told Nation Sport.