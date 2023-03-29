Five teams to feature in inaugural Bomba football tourney

The first edition of the Bomba Football Tournament has been tentatively set for April 29 at the University of Nairobi.

Five Under-15 girls’ rescue centre teams have confirmed participation in the tournament, which has been organised by the Tunza Sports foundation.

It aims to mop up donations, which include clothes, food and money to help cater for the needs of girls living at the rescue centers.

Through it, the organisers also hope to find scholarships opportunities for talented girls.

The teams are; Miale Tumaiani Rescue Centre (Ongata Rongai), Bethsaida Children's Centre (Ongata Rongai), Talent Academy Thika (Makongeni ), Suguta Rescue Centre (Samburu), and Motherly Care Children's Home (Ruai).

“As the tournament organisers, we are pulling all stops to ensure we have a thrilling, and successful event. It will be more than just football, and everyone is welcomed,” said Tunza Sports’ event planner Pauline Ochieng.

The Dutch Group Flowers (DFG) Wolverines offensive midfielder explained they birthed the idea of the Bomba Football Tournament from the pad drive that they held in 2021.

“Those who were requesting (for pads) were many, so we were trying to come up with a way to help them, hence the Bomba Football Tournament. We chose football because it is an easy game, and not expensive compared to other sports,” she said.

Apart from playing football, the participants will also benefit from career talks and medical checkups by various health facilities.