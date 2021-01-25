Five talking points from the FKF Premier League

The battle to lead the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) intensified over the weekend after the top three - KCB, Tusker and Wazito- won their respective matches.

While Tusker on Saturday took the lead of the top flight league on 20 points courtesy of a 2-1 win over Zoo FC at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, KCB thumped Western Stima 3-1 at the same venue on Sunday to reclaim top spot on 21 points.

Wazito beat Nzoia Sugar 2-1 on Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi to move to the third position for the first time this season on 17 points. Here are the talking points from the round nine matches.

Inconsistent Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia looked to be the real deal this season after signing 14 top players before the start of the competition, key among them being teenage sensational Benson Omalla, Burundian Jules Ulimwengu, South Sudan's Tito Okello and Cameroonian Bertrand Nkofor.

The expectation was that the 19-time champions would stroll to another title, like they have done before. But six matches into the competition, K’Ogalo are yet to find their footing and on Saturday, they fell to their third defeat of the season, a 1-0 loss to minnows Vihiga United.

Dennis Simiyu struck in the 86th minute of the match staged at Kasarani Annex.

The defending champions, under the tutelage of new coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, were a pale shadow of themselves. K’Ogalo had themselves to blame for the loss as the attacking trio of trio Clifftone Miheso, Okello and Samuel Onyango wasted several chances.

Not even the introduction of John Macharia, Ulimwengu and Sydney Ochieng in the second half for Samuel Onyango, Alpha Onyango and Miseho respectively could salvage the situation.

Because of the loss, Gor dropped to the 10th position on nine points. Their two other losses were against Tusker on December 16 and 4-3 loss to Kariobagi Shraks on January 10.

They won 1-0 against Ulinzi Stars on December 12, 3-1 against Mathare United and Western Stima on January 14 and 18 respectively.

Francis Kimanzi is the right man for Wazito

There is no doubt that the ‘Moneybags’ scored big when they acquired the services of the former Harambee Stars tactician. Under Kimanzi’s watch, Wazito have for the first time since their promotion to the top flight league in 2019 been consistent in registering good results.

Saturday's 2-1 win over Nzoia Sugar at Kasarani Annex was Wazito’s fourth in a row, and fifth in nine matches. Only KCB have registered more consecutive wins at 6.

They have only lost twice this season and boast of beating high-flying AFC Leopards 1-0 on January 9.

With such brilliant performances, Wazito’s management are likely to dance to Kimanzi’s tune, just to keep him at the club.

Tusker’s Henry Meja proving to be a gem

The 19-year-old attacker looks destined to greater heights as he has been instrumental in Tusker’s rise to the second position on the log this season.

On Saturday, the former Green Commandos star sealed Tusker’s 2-1 over Zoo FC from the spot, a goal that saw him move to the third position in the top scorers’ chart with five goals.

Sharks’ Eric Kapaito is the leading scorer with 11 goals, followed by Leopards' Elvis Rupia who has scored nine times.

Meja opened his account this season with a goal in their 2-1 win over Gor Mahia on December 12. He scored the lone goal in Tusker’s 1-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz on January 10 and netted a brace in the Brewers’ 4-2 win over Sharks on January 16.

Nairobi City Stars' slump continues

It was another disappointing round for coach Sanjin Alagic’s side as they lost by a solitary goal to Sofapaka at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta County.

Ambrose Sifuna scored the lone goal of the match to pile more misery on FKF-PL returnees who are seventh on 10 points.

They have not registered a win in six consecutive matches, their last victory being a 2-0 win over Bandari on December 12. Since then, City Stars have shared spoils four times and lost twice. Things look thick for them as they welcome an in-form Sharks in their next match scheduled for January 30.

Posta Rangers and Ulinzi Stars the kings of draws

Posta Rangers and Ulinzi Stars on Saturday registered their seventh and sixth draws of the season respectively after tying 0-0 at Utalii grounds in Nairobi.

Interestingly, both teams have lost and won once.

Ulinzi's only win this season in eight matches that they have played was a 2-0 home win over Kakamega Homeboyz on December 23. They lost 1-0 to champions Gor Mahia on December 12 and are currently ranked 11th on nine points.

For Posta, who have played nine matches, their only victory was a 1-0 win over Vihiga United on January 17, while their only loss of the season came on November 29 when KCB trounced them 3-0.

