KCB switch off Western Stima to go back top

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) returned to the summit of the Betking Premier League table when they switched off Western Stima 3-1 in a tough league match played at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru Sunday

The Bankers have now amassed 21 points. They opened their account in the 26th minute when Western Stima’s James Odhiambo handled inside the box in a bid to clear a dangerous ball.

Simon Munala converted from the spot with a powerful shot, sending Stima goalkeeper Kennedy Omondi the wrong way and they maintained the lead going into the halftime break.

On resumption, the power men took the game to KCB and six minutes into the restart, they equalised when Villa Oromchan raced with the ball along the touchline and released a cross which was converted by Baron Oketch.

In the 62nd minute, KCB were back in the driving seat when speedy striker Henry Onyango outpaced his markers and drew goalkeeper Omondi from his position to fire home the second goal.

In the 70th minute, KCB made sure they collected maximum points when second half substitute Victor Omondi entered the danger zone, evaded a harsh tackle, before firing on the roof of the net.

KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno made four changes introducing Vincent Wesambo, Victor Omondi, Samuel Mwangi and Regan Otieno and rested Brian Ndenga, Derrick Otanga, Henry Onyango and Simon Munala.

On the opposite side, coach Paul Ogai recalled Villa Oromchan and Baron Oketch for Swaleh Mbaruku and Laban Otieno.

“I’m happy the boys have put up a good fight and harvested three points. The win is a morale booster after losing to AFC Leopards. We hope to repeat the same feat when we return to Afraha Stadium in our next game against Ulinzi Stars,” said coach Otieno.

Coach Ogai blamed the defeat to lack of concentration and poor utilisation of the scoring chances.

“This is a game that we should have shared the spoils or even won it. We squandered many chances and I’m going to work on the team’s striking force to rectify the mistakes,” said coach Ogai.

fmureithi@ke.nationmedia.com