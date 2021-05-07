Football

Fifa issues fresh ban warning to Kenya over Amrouche debt

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • He was initially awarded Sh60 million in 2017.
  • Mwendwa appealed that ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport but lost and the award to Amrouche, in fact, increased by Sh50 million, which FKF has consistently defaulted to paid.

Fifa has issued a fresh warning to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to settle former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche’s Sh109 million compensation for unlawful dismissal in full before June 30 or risk being kicked out of international football.

