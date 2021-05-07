Kenyan international Joseph Okumu suffers injury setback in Sweden

Kenyan international Joseph Okumu in Elfsborg colours.

Photo credit: Pool

By Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • French side Nice are also admirers of the Kakamega High School alumnus who previously played for Chemelil Sugar, South African side Free State Stars and American side AFC Ann Arbor.
  • Reports in Sweden suggest the Harambee Stars player could leave for a transfer fee in the region of Sh300 million. 

Kenyan international Joseph Okumu will miss at least two weeks of action after sustaining an injury in the membrane around the calf muscle, Swedish top-tier outfit Elfsborg announced on Thursday.

