Kenyan international Joseph Okumu suffers injury setback in Sweden

Kenyan international Joseph Okumu will miss at least two weeks of action after sustaining an injury in the membrane around the calf muscle, Swedish top-tier outfit Elfsborg announced on Thursday.

Okumu, who is reportedly on the radar of Serie A side Napoli, is expected to be available for games in just over two weeks, the club said.

The club also revealed that Okumu's teammate Rasmus Alm will be out with a thigh injury for about three weeks.

“We wish Rasmus and Joseph a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing them both on the pitch again.”

Okumu, who had to leave the field in the dying minutes of their away league match against Eric “Marcelo” Ouma’s AIK on May 2, was recently quoted by Swedish media that he wants to leave.

The centre-back has been linked with a move away from Sweden. He has just over one year left on his three-year contract.

The 23-year-old, who turns 24 on May 26, joined Elfsborg on August 28, 2019 from American side Real Monarchs. His contract expires on July 15, 2022.

Okumu had a scintillating season in 2020 when Elfsborg finished second behind Malmo and lost the least number of matches (three) in the 16-team league. He was named Elfsborg’s Breakthrough Player of the Year last season.

Reports from Sweden say Okumu is being sought by Scottish champions Rangers who are handled by Englishman Steven Gerrard, Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli, and Valencia who sacked Javi Gracia a few days ago and replaced him with interim coach Salvador Gonzalez “Voro”.

French side Nice are also admirers of the Kakamega High School alumnus who previously played for Chemelil Sugar, South African side Free State Stars and American side AFC Ann Arbor.