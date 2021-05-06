Harambee Stars coach Mulee stranded in India, asks for help

Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee speaks to the press at Safari park hotel, Nairobi on  March 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Mulee also lauded Caf's decision to come up with strict Covid-19 protocols for all teams and players.
  • "In our recent matches against Comoros and Togo, we left Nairobi when all players had tested negative, upon arrival we were told some of them were positive. When we tested them upon return, they were negative. I am happy CAF is coming up with laws to manage the testing of teams."

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee is among dozens of Kenyans stranded in India in the wake of the government's decision to suspended passenger flights to and from the Asian country, Nation Sport can exclusively reveal.

