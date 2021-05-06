Why African World Cup qualifiers have been postponed

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • These matches will now be played in October. 
  • The winning teams in Kenya's pool will join nine other group winners from the second round for the final phase of the competition from where five of Africa's representatives at the World Cup in Qatar will be known.
  • The World Cup will be held between November 21 and December 18, 2021.

The 2022 Confederation of African Football (Caf) 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification matches have been rescheduled to October.

