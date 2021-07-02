FC Talanta look to reclaim table leadership

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda NSL

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda during their National Super League match at Ligi Ndogo grounds, Nairobi on January 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Shabana who once played in the  Premier League, host Kisumu Hot Stars in Narok on Saturday.
  • The Gusii glamour side that has lately lost their good form must show their fight on the pitch and register a win to revive their promotion dream.

FC Talanta has a chance to reclaim top spot in the National Super League if they beat Modern Coast Rangers on Sunday.

