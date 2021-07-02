FC Talanta look to reclaim table leadership

FC Talanta has a chance to reclaim top spot in the National Super League if they beat Modern Coast Rangers on Sunday.

The Nairobi-based side under the tutelage of former international Ken Kenyatta lie second behind Kenya Police who have no fixture this weekend.

Kenyatta has implored his players, who have registered 12 wins from 23 matches, to take every game as a final.

“I respect Modern Coast Rangers but all in all we have prepared well and look forward to a good contest,” said the former Shabana, AFC Leopards and Tusker goalkeeper.

Kibera Black Stars travel to Murang’a today to face stubborn Murang’a Seal at St Sebastian Park in a match they need to win to enhance their promotion chances.

The Elvis Ayany-coached side, sitting third on the table, seem to be the form team of the moment.

“We have a very important away fixture and a win will be important to keep us firmly in the title race. I know it’s going to be very tough playing on their turf, but we shall be very cautious,” said Ayany.

Elsewhere, Shabana who once played in the Premier League, host Kisumu Hot Stars in Narok on Saturday.

The Gusii glamour side that has lately lost their good form must show their fight on the pitch and register a win to revive their promotion dream.

Fixtures

Saturday: MCF v Migori Youth (Thika Stadium), Soy United v Nairobi Stima (Eldoret ASK Ground), Shabana v Kisumu Hot Stars (Narok Stadium)