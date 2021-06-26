Eight NSL clubs want league suspended

Kisumu All Stars striker William Otenda (right) celebrates

Kisumu All Stars striker William Otenda (right) celebrates after scoring the opening goal in their top flight play-off, first leg match against Vihiga United at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County on October 31, 2020. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • In a joint communique addressed to FKF's Chief Executive Barry Otieno, representatives of these teams also shared their concerns over a decision to allow players to play without undergoing Covid-19 tests
  • The affected clubs are Kisumu All-Stars, Migori Youth, Gusii FC, Silibwet Leon's FC, Vihiga Bullets, AP Bomet, Kisumu Hot Stars, and Soy United
  • FKF CEO Otieno recently told Nation Sport the federation could not afford the tests as they are expensive. He further urged the government to speed up the vaccination of players

Eight National Super League (NSL) clubs affected by the recent government ban on sports activities in Western Kenya have asked Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to suspend the second-tier competition until a solution on how and where to play their home matches is arrived at.

