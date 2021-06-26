Eight NSL clubs want league suspended

Eight National Super League (NSL) clubs affected by the recent government ban on sports activities in Western Kenya have asked Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to suspend the second-tier competition until a solution on how and where to play their home matches is arrived at.

In a joint communique addressed to FKF's Chief Executive Barry Otieno, representatives of these teams also shared their concerns over a decision to allow players to play without undergoing Covid-19 tests as instructed by Kagwe and his Sports counterpart Amina Mohamed.

"There is a real threat of Covid-19 infections within the teams, we need to get tested. Allowing teams to travel to play away (from home) is a health hazard," the statement by the clubs reads in part.

The affected clubs are Kisumu All-Stars, Migori Youth, Gusii FC, Silibwet Leon's FC, Vihiga Bullets, AP Bomet, Kisumu Hot Stars, and Soy United, whose managers say they are unable to meet expenses of playing away from home, amounting to Sh250,000 every weekend.

"We are unable to train because the county government have locked down the training grounds," these clubs added.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe last week suspended sports events in Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, and Migori counties, while attributing the decision to the sharp rise of Covid-19 infections.

And Otieno recently told Nation Sport the federation could not afford the tests as they are expensive. He further urged the government to speed up the vaccination of players.

This move comes a week after a journalist namely Francis Okello moved to the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) seeking to halt the football competitions on safety and health grounds.

Mohamed has warned she will be forced to stop the league in the event the safety of the players is threatened.