Kenya Police will topple FC Talanta from the summit of National Super League with a win over resurgent Mully Children’s Family (MCF) at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Sunday.

Francis Mwangi's charges are sitting second on 40 points, one behind leaders FC Talanta whose away fixture against Kisumu AllStars has been postponed.

Mwangi is expected to field a strong team comprising former AFC Leopards and Sofapaka defender Harry Gentle, former Harambee Stars midfielder Kevin Omondi, John Ndirangu and Samuel Ndung’u for this crucial match.

In the only Saturday fixture, relegation-threatened Nairobi Stima take on APS Bomet at Camp Toyoyo.

Kibera Black Stars, under the tutelage of former KCB coach Elvis Ayany, will be seeking to register their 12th win when they host relegation-threatened Coast Stima at Ligi Ndogo on Sunday.

A win for the slum boys will boost their quest for promotion to the top tier league.

“The league is very competitive and we'll keep on fighting until the last minute as we target promotion,” said Ayany who believes their good run is a turning point in their chase for a top two finish.

In another match expected to be explosive, Modern Coast Rangers take on visiting Fortune Sacco at Serani Sports Ground, while bottom-placed Soy United travel to Wundanyi to face Mwatate United at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium.

Shabana, fourth in the log with 37 points after losing 2-1 to Black Stars last weekend, will be away in Nairobi to face Mt Kenya United at Camp Toyoyo, hoping to collect maximum points to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Fixtures

Saturday

Nairobi Stima v APS Bomet, Camp Toyoyo 3pm

Sunday

Mwatate United v Soy United, Wundanyi 3pm

Mt Kenya United v Shabana, Camp Toyoyo 3pm

Modern Coast Rangers v Fortune, Serani Grounds

Kibera Black Stars v Coast Stima, Ligi Ndogo