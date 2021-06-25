Kenya Police eye NSL summit

Abud Amiami (left) of Coast Stima vies for the ball with a Talanta FC defender during their National Super League (NSL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on February 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Francis Mwangi's charges are sitting second on 40 points, one behind leaders FC Talanta whose away fixture against Kisumu AllStars has been postponed
  • Kibera Black Stars, under the tutelage of former KCB coach Elvis Ayany, will be seeking to register their 12th win when they host relegation-threatened Coast Stima at Ligi Ndogo on Sunday
  • Shabana, fourth in the log with 37 points after losing 2-1 to Black Stars last weekend, will be away in Nairobi to face Mt Kenya United at Camp Toyoyo

Kenya Police will topple FC Talanta from the summit of National Super League with a win over resurgent Mully Children’s Family (MCF) at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Sunday.

