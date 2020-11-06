Fans allowed to watch Comoros v Harambee Stars tie

Comoros has announced that five thousand fans will be allowed into the stadium to watch the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) return leg qualifier against Kenya on November 15.

Media reports in the island nation revealed the development Friday morning days after coach Amerine Abdou named his squad for the back-to-back qualifiers.

Kenya will host Comoros in the first leg on Wednesday behind closed doors at Nyayo National Stadium from 7pm. The return leg will be played at Stade de Maulozini four days later from 4pm.

"The return match will not be behind closed doors. 5,000 supporters will be allowed to attend the match," leading sports portal Comoros Football tweeted.

Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee is confident that his team will do well at home even in the absence of fans.

"We would have loved to have the fans in the stadium to cheer and push us to victory but we are in the middle of a pandemic and therefore it is safer for them to be at home," Mulee said.

"The first leg is at home and we have to make use of home advantage even in the absence of fans. My hope is to win at home and with the preparations we have had so far, I am confident we can do it," he added.

Meanwhile, Ayub Timbe is the first foreign-based player to link up with Harambee Stars in camp.

The speedy winger jetted into the country on Thursday and is expected to start training with the team on Friday.

Others expected by Friday evening are South Africa-based Anthony Akumu and Egypt-based winger Cliff Nyakeya.