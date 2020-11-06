Mulee: Harambee Stars don't fear Comoros

Harambee Stars coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee is confident Kenya will pick maximum points when the team hosts Comoros in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier match in Nairobi next Wednesday.

On Thursday, the team stepped up its preparations for the match with 18 local-based players taking part in a double training session at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani. And coach Mulee is impressed with the progress so far.

“We started quite slowly but the team is picking up very well. We are slowly getting the pace we would like to use. I am very impressed with the local players we have in camp. They are disciplined and good fighters,” Mulee told Nation Sport after Thursday's morning session.

Harambee Stars forward Abdallah Hassan (left) vies with Musa Masika during a training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 5, 2020 in preparation for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Mulee insists his charges will not underrate Comoros, who lead Group ‘G’ of 2021 Afcon qualifiers with four points after edging Togo and drawing with Egypt. Kenya is second with two points after picking draws against Togo and Egypt.

“We have to respect Comoros. They are not at the top of the group by fluke. They went to Togo and picked three points and that tells you the calibre of team we will be up against. They have never been to the Afcon and are therefore very eager to qualify for the first time. They are coming to Nairobi with the zeal to continue with their good run and I expect a very tough match,” the tactician said.

“However, we will be playing at home and that gives us a very good advantage even though we will not have fans to cheer us up. We will play to our strengths and I am optimistic we will get a good result,” he added.

Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee during a training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 5, 2020 in preparation for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Unattached winger Ayub Timbe Masika, Egypt-based Cliff Nyakeya and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Anthony Akumu are the first batch of foreign-based players expected to link up with the team. The rest are expected this weekend.

However, Japan-based Michael Olunga’s availability is still in doubt after his club announced five of its staff had contracted coronavirus.

Harambee Stars players jog during a training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 5, 2020 in preparation for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Mulee is eager to have on-form striker available for the back-to-back qualifiers.

“I spoke to him recently and it is still a very tricky situation as we are not sure if he is coming or not. He is very willing to come but the whole team is currently in quarantine and undergoing tests. We will have to wait and see,” he said,

Wazito goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo is the latest inclusion in the team with Mulee saying he is coming in as a backup custodian.

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo during a training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 5, 2020 in preparation for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Mulee also revealed Finland-based Arnold Origi will finally link up with the team next week after a five-year absence.