Nyakeya: New coach? No fear, we will deliver

Harambee Stars forward Cliff Nyakeya argues that a change of guard in the technical bench will not affect the national team’s performance against Comoros.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa recently sacked Francis Kimanzi as Stars coach and replacing him with veteran trainer and radio presenter Jacob “Ghost” Mulee.

Also shown the door alongside Kimanzi was Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno and Lawrence Webo who served as assistant coach and goalkeeping coach, respectively.

“Zico” and “Webo” were replaced by Twahir Muhiddin, Ken Odhiambo, William Muluhya and Haggai Azande.

Mulee's first task is to win against Comoros in two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches in Nairobi on November 11 and and in Moroni on November 15.

"A change of coach normally should not affect how a team performs," the fleet-footed Nyakeya, who scored and set up the other goal in Kenya's 2-1 win over Zambia in an international friendly last month, told Nation Sport.

"We are professionals and have to adapt fast to the new coach and surroundings."

Nyakeya said he respects Comoros, but predicted that the two matches will be evenly poised. He also paid tribute to Kimanzi for helping him become a better player.

"Most of their (Comoros) players are based in Europe, which means they are good enough. But they are not known. They have confidence. You do not beat Togo in Lome and draw with Egypt in a matter of days by fluke. But we have posted some impressive results and even played at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations."

Nyakeya worked under Kimanzi at Mathare United when the 25-year-old scored 14-times from the wing during the 2018/2019 Kenyan Premier League season.

It is this form that attracted the interest of top-flight Egyptian club Al-Masr who signed the player mid-last year.

Kimanzi also handed Nyakeya his debut in the national team and the player has since made a strong case to start on the right hand side of midfield ahead of Ayub Timbe.

Born in a family of three boys and three girls, Nyakeya attended Nyagiesa Primary School where he discovered his love for football. He sharpened his skills at Mong'oni Secondary School.

Nyakeya then joined Gor Mahia Youth for a short stint in 2014 before Kimanzi spotted him and lured him to the Slum Boys. He is known for easily beating his markers and making darting runs into the box and score goals.

Local based players in the provisional team continued training on Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

dkwalimwa@ke.nationmedia.com