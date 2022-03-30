Factfiles of African 2022 World Cup qualifiers

  • They will discover which three group opponents they are each going to face when the draw for the 32-team tournament is made in Doha on Friday.
  • The first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East kicks off on November 21 and the final is scheduled for December 18.

Factfiles for Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, the five African nations who qualified this week for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Popular name: Indomitable Lions

Rankings: 6 Africa, 38 world

Captain: Vincent Aboubakar

Coach: Rigobert Song (CMR)

Qualifying results: Group D - Malawi 2-0, 4-0; Ivory Coast 1-0, 1-2; Mozambique 3-1, 1-0. Play-off: Algeria 0-1, 2-1 (won on away goals)

Scorers: 3 - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi; 2 - Vincent Aboubakar, Christian Bassogog, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui; 1 - Nicolas Ngamaleu, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa
Previous appearances: 7 (1982, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, 2014)

Best placing: Quarter-finals (1990)

Popular name: Black Stars

Rankings: 11 Africa, 61 world

Captain: Andre Ayew

Coach: Otto Addo (GHA)

Qualifying results: Group G - Ethiopia 1-0, 1-1; South Africa 1-0, 0-1; Zimbabwe 3-1, 1-0. Play-off - Nigeria 0-0, 1-1 (won on away goals)

Scorers: 3 - Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey; 1 - Mohammed Kudus, Mubarak Kudus
Previous appearances: 3 (2006, 2010, 2014)

Best placing: Quarter-finals (2010)

Popular name: Atlas Lions

Rankings: 2 Africa, 24 world

Captain: Romain Saiss

Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic (BIH)

Qualifying results: Group I - Sudan 2-0, 3-0; Guinea 4-1, 3-0; Guinea-Bissau 5-0, 3-0. Play-off: Democratic Republic of Congo 4-1, 1-1

Scorers: 5 - Ayoub el Kaabi; 4 - Ryan Mmaee; 2 - Selim Amallah, Achraf Hakimi, Imran Louza, Azzedine Ounahi, Tarik Tissoudali; 1 - Nayef Aguerd, Aymen Barkok, Sofiane Boufal, Ilias Chair, Munir el Haddadi, Abuaagla Abdalla (SUD) own-goal

Previous appearances: 5 (1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2018)

Best placing: Second round (1986)

Popular name: Teranga Lions

Rankings: 1 Africa, 18 world

Captain: Kalidou Koulibaly

Coach: Aliou Cisse (SEN)

Results: Group H - Togo 2-0, 1-1; Congo Brazzaville 2-0, 3-1; Namibia 4-1, 3-1. Play-off - Egypt 1-0, 0-1 (won 3-1 on penalties)

Scorers: 4 - Famara Diedhiou; 3 - Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr; 2 - Boulaye Dia, 1 - Keita Balde, Abdou Diallo, Habib Diallo, Idrissa Gueye

Previous appearances: 2 (2002, 2018)

Best placing: Quarter-finals (2002)

Popular name: Carthage Eagles

Rankings: 5 Africa, 36 world

Captain: Wahbi Khazri

Coach: Jalel Kadri (TUN)

Qualifying results: Group B - Equatorial Guinea 3-0 0-1, Zambia 2-0, 3-1; Mauritania 3-0, 0-0. Play-off: Mali 0-0, 1-0

Scorers: 3 - Wahbi Khazri; 2 - Ellyes Skhiri; 1 - Dylan Bronn, Mohamed Drager, Seifeddine Jaziri, Aissa Laidouni, Ali Maaloul, Anis Ben Slimane, Moussa Sissako (MLI) own-goal
Previous appearances: 5 (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018)

Best placing: All first round

