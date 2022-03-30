Factfiles of African 2022 World Cup qualifiers
What you need to know:
- They will discover which three group opponents they are each going to face when the draw for the 32-team tournament is made in Doha on Friday.
- The first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East kicks off on November 21 and the final is scheduled for December 18.
Factfiles for Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, the five African nations who qualified this week for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Popular name: Indomitable Lions
Rankings: 6 Africa, 38 world
Captain: Vincent Aboubakar
Coach: Rigobert Song (CMR)
Qualifying results: Group D - Malawi 2-0, 4-0; Ivory Coast 1-0, 1-2; Mozambique 3-1, 1-0. Play-off: Algeria 0-1, 2-1 (won on away goals)
Scorers: 3 - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi; 2 - Vincent Aboubakar, Christian Bassogog, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui; 1 - Nicolas Ngamaleu, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa
Previous appearances: 7 (1982, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, 2014)
Best placing: Quarter-finals (1990)
Popular name: Black Stars
Rankings: 11 Africa, 61 world
Captain: Andre Ayew
Coach: Otto Addo (GHA)
Qualifying results: Group G - Ethiopia 1-0, 1-1; South Africa 1-0, 0-1; Zimbabwe 3-1, 1-0. Play-off - Nigeria 0-0, 1-1 (won on away goals)
Scorers: 3 - Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey; 1 - Mohammed Kudus, Mubarak Kudus
Previous appearances: 3 (2006, 2010, 2014)
Best placing: Quarter-finals (2010)
Popular name: Atlas Lions
Rankings: 2 Africa, 24 world
Captain: Romain Saiss
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic (BIH)
Qualifying results: Group I - Sudan 2-0, 3-0; Guinea 4-1, 3-0; Guinea-Bissau 5-0, 3-0. Play-off: Democratic Republic of Congo 4-1, 1-1
Scorers: 5 - Ayoub el Kaabi; 4 - Ryan Mmaee; 2 - Selim Amallah, Achraf Hakimi, Imran Louza, Azzedine Ounahi, Tarik Tissoudali; 1 - Nayef Aguerd, Aymen Barkok, Sofiane Boufal, Ilias Chair, Munir el Haddadi, Abuaagla Abdalla (SUD) own-goal
Previous appearances: 5 (1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2018)
Best placing: Second round (1986)
Popular name: Teranga Lions
Rankings: 1 Africa, 18 world
Captain: Kalidou Koulibaly
Coach: Aliou Cisse (SEN)
Results: Group H - Togo 2-0, 1-1; Congo Brazzaville 2-0, 3-1; Namibia 4-1, 3-1. Play-off - Egypt 1-0, 0-1 (won 3-1 on penalties)
Scorers: 4 - Famara Diedhiou; 3 - Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr; 2 - Boulaye Dia, 1 - Keita Balde, Abdou Diallo, Habib Diallo, Idrissa Gueye
Previous appearances: 2 (2002, 2018)
Best placing: Quarter-finals (2002)
Popular name: Carthage Eagles
Rankings: 5 Africa, 36 world
Captain: Wahbi Khazri
Coach: Jalel Kadri (TUN)
Qualifying results: Group B - Equatorial Guinea 3-0 0-1, Zambia 2-0, 3-1; Mauritania 3-0, 0-0. Play-off: Mali 0-0, 1-0
Scorers: 3 - Wahbi Khazri; 2 - Ellyes Skhiri; 1 - Dylan Bronn, Mohamed Drager, Seifeddine Jaziri, Aissa Laidouni, Ali Maaloul, Anis Ben Slimane, Moussa Sissako (MLI) own-goal
Previous appearances: 5 (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018)
Best placing: All first round