Veteran journalist Mutegi Njau has died, his family has confirmed.

Njau, who last worked as a journalist for Citizen TV, where he co-hosted the breakfast and accountability shows, died peacefully on Thursday night, his family said.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of our father. He left us peacefully on the evening of June 27, 2024, at 7 pm," his family said.

The late Mutegi had a distinguished media career that spanned decades, working with leading media houses but was popularly known for his morning show 'Cheche' on Royal Media Service.

His relatives described him as the cornerstone of the family and a cherished figure in the community whose generosity, sense of humour and dedication to his career left a lasting impact on everyone he met.

"Dad was a remarkable man whose generosity, sense of humour and dedication to his career left a lasting impact on everyone he met. He was not only the cornerstone of our family, but also a cherished figure in our community," read part of a statement from his family.

The family said they were in the process of making funeral arrangements and would announce details in the next day or two.

"Your presence would be greatly appreciated as we gather to honour his memory. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. We are deeply grateful for your continued support and for the love and friendship you showed Dad throughout his life," they added.

He began his journey in the media in 1979, with his passion growing from the days of Kenya's founding president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Mutegi left Nation Media Group in 2005 after 24 years with the media house and later joined Citizen TV in 2006 where he worked until his retirement. He also served as chairman of the Media Associations Review Committee.

He also worked at other media houses, including the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

Several journalists have mourned Mutegi, with some describing him as a senior journalist who made his mark in the industry.

Head of Communication Services in the Office of the Deputy President, Njeri Rugene, eulogised Mutegi as a journalist who left an indelible mark on Kenyan journalism.

"Mutegi Njau has left an indelible mark on Kenyan journalism. He trained many of us. He left a rich legacy. It is time to rest. Rest in Peace Senior," said Ms Rugene, who was a long-serving editor at the Nation.

His former morning show co-host David Makali remembered Mutegi as a man who mentored and gifted many in the industry.

"I am devastated by the passing of my senior colleague, co-host and panellist Mutegi Njau. May your toil on this earth be rewarded and your memory live forever among those you mentored and gifted or who enjoyed your goodness," Makali said.

ODM Communications Director Philip Etale, who worked with Mr Njau in the newsroom, recalled how Mr Mutegi taught him the art of writing a good story and narrating events captured in the field.

"Etale, a good journalist writes facts and only facts. You don't need hearsay to be a good journalist, dig deeper and you will be incredibly successful in your career... RIP Mutegi Njau," he said.