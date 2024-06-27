Readers Have Their Say: NMG gave Gen Z too much oxygen

The Nation Media Group gave Gen Z too much oxygen in its coverage of their protests. That is why the demonstrators thought they could storm Parliament, burn and destroy property, without consequences. Now the taxpayer is left to foot the bill. How many of the Gen Z are taxpayers?

- Daniel Magata, Naivasha

Tusker advert, where is the warning?

Thank you very much for you informative articles and corrective actions. I notice that the advertisement for “Tusker, Champion of Cheers” on Page 13 of the Daily Nation of June 21, 2024, does not carry the mandatory warning: “Not for sale to persons under the age of 18 years. Excessive alcohol consumption impairs your judgment; do no drive or operate machinery.” Or is it hidden, that is why I can’t see it?

- Mwangi Wanjohi, Nairobi

Keep up the good work, Gabriel Oguda

I refer to Gabriel Oguda’s “We welcome all Kenyan hustlers to the KICC for ideas on how to eat cake” (Saturday Nation, June 8, 2024). It is a good thought-provoking article imbued with consciousness. The columnist continues to do an excellent job capturing the trials, tribulations and frustrations currently facing Kenyan society. Keep up the good work, Mr Oguda.

- Michael Mundia Kamau

Why must reporters not have opinions?

I refer to “Reporting taxes: How journalists injected their personal opinion” published in the Daily Nation of June 26, 2024. Two things: Shouldn’t a journalist be given some room for personal opinion given that times are changing? Secondly, it is coming across these days that the space for readers’ views is being “eaten up” by others.

- Githuku Mungai

Eric Ng’eno’s enlightening messages

I am one of the ardent readers of Ng’eno’s Saturday articles and I really appreciate their enlightening messages. Those claiming that he uses hard words should just do the honourable thing of avoiding reading his articles other than criticising.

- 0700214xxxDNation

Fidelis Githinji writes relevant articles

Fidelis Githinji writes very relevant articles in Monday Daily Nation’s Junior Spot magazine. I would like to thank her for her article on taking minutes of a meeting. Next she should write on chairing a meeting and setting an agenda for a meeting.

- Victor Dindi, Kwangamore Village, Busia

NTV reception is erratic

I have observed that the NTV reception is poor and inconsistent compared to the other local stations. The signal is erratic and unreliable. The Nation Media Group technicians need to wake up!