Shock as CAF medical officer dies after Nigeria fans riot

A CAF/Fifa medical officer on Tuesday night died after the World Cup qualifiers pitting Nigeria against Ghana.

Dr Joseph Kabungo, a Zambian national, was the medical officer in charge of anti-doping during the match which Ghana eliminated Nigeria from the World Cup qualifiers at the MKO Abiola stadium.

The Zambia Football Association (FAZ) on Wednesday morning sent out a statement confirming Kabungo’s death.

“The Zambia Football Association joins the rest of the football family in mourning the late Dr Joseph Kabungo. Dr Kabungo, a CAF/Fifa medical officer was on duty in Abuja for the second leg, final qualifying match between Nigeria and Ghana that ended 1-1. We take note that it is too early to dwell into the nitty-gritty of the cause of his death but will wait for the full report from CAF and Fifa on what exactly transpired," FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said.

“He was a dedicated and widely loved member of our football community and his impact was vast, having also been part of the 2012 AFCON winning team. His death is a huge loss as Dr Kabungo was a friend and confidant to many generations of players and their families.”

Nigerian security forces were forced to fire teargas to disperse hundreds of angry fans who stormed the pitch and went on a rampage after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup late Tuesday.

Outraged supporters flooded the field of the sold-out 60,000 capacity stadium in the capital, after Ghana upset the home team by forcing a 1-1 draw to win the African play-off on away goals and dash Nigeria's hopes of appearing in the World Cup later this year.

Tuesday's match marked the first time since October 2011 that the Nigerian football team played in MKO Abiola stadium, which underwent about one-million-dollar renovation spearheaded by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote.