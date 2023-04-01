Ex-Harambee Stars midfielder Opiyo begins coaching journey

Nairobi City Stars midfielder Peter ‘Pinchez’ Opiyo, who has been sidelined with a knee injury for the past two months, has started acquiring his coaching badges.

Opiyo was injured in mid-February and played his last Football Kenya Federation Premier League game for coach Nicholas Muyoti in a 2-1 loss to Kenya Police on February 8. He has embarked on technical duties at the club as he works his way back to the pitch to help the club avoid relegation.

Opiyo has previously featured for Harambee Stars and had professional stints in Finland.

The evergreen midfielder, who can also be deployed as false nine, has utilised the time on the sidelines by acquiring a CAF "D" coaching licence.

“With that in hand, it was best that he temporarily jumps over to the technical bench to start his coaching apprenticeship under the guidance and instructions of coach Nicholas Muyoti. Once fully recovered, he can return to the field to contest a position before season end,” said City Stars Team Coordinator Samson Otieno.

Opiyo, 30 regretted that injury has kept him out of football but is elated that through the guidance of coach Muyoti, he sits in the technical which has earned him more knowledge as a player.

“I wish to make the most out of this chance to understand coaching which will be of great value to the team when I return to the pitch, and in the future when I will not be on the pitch,” said Opiyo.

Muyoti said Opiyo's situation is reminiscent of his when he was troubled with injuries in his playing days at AFC Leopards before being roped into the technical bench by the then coach Jan Koops.

“It’s a primary and very important step towards the world of coaching. Opiyo has what it takes to excel in this area. He now has the time and I urge him to utilise his chances before he can return to the pitch.” added Muyoti.

Meanwhile, City Stars striker Kelvin Etemesi has finally found his footing in the league and is hungry for more.

Etemesi last Wednesday not only scored his first goal in the top tier league but also bagged a brace in the 3-0 win over Mathare United at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex.

He was playing his 12th game in FKF-PL and seems to have formed a formidable partnership with Vincent Owino assisted his two goals.

The former Kangemi All Stars forward was named Man of the Match against the Slum Boys.

“I thank God for all these; it feels good to be on the scoresheet today for my first Premier League goal(s). I have been working hard to get here,” said the young striker.

“I thank the team for pushing me and believing in me. There’s more to come,” added Etemesi who has started nine games for Simba wa Nairobi this season.