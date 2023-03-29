Firat: Kenya needs one year to compete at top level

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has said that he is elated with his charges' display in their 2-1 loss to Iran Tuesday night, and that it will take the team one year to be ready to compete properly at the top level.

In the friendly match held at Azadi Stadium in Tehran, skipper Michael Olunga fired Stars ahead in the 50th minute, but goals from Mohammad Mohebbi and Ramin Rezaeian on 76 and 85 minutes ensured Team Melli maintained their dominance over the visitors.

Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi was at fault for Iran's winning goal after spilling a shot by Ramin.

Firat said that being the first time that Stars was playing after more than a year of inactivity due to Kenya suspension by Fifa, he was impressed that his charges still managed to put up a brilliant display against Iran.

“It was their first time together against a very strong team like Iran. It is very difficult to start like that therefore I am happy with the way they played and how they fought for everything, “said Firat, adding that they were unlucky to lose the match.

In reiterating his calls for patience in building the team, the Turk said: “I think in one year’s time, we will be ready but at this moment, we still have a lot of work.

Striker Alfred Scriven (IL Hodd, Norway), defender Daniel Anyembe (Viborg, Denmark) and AFC Leopards Victor Omune are some of the players whom Firat handed their debut for Stars.