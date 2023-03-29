FKF-PL: Debutant Kaddu bags hat-trick as Gor hammer Bullets

New Gor Mahia striker Patrick Kaddu Wednesday made a memorable debut as he scored a hat-trick as K'ogalo thrashed bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets 5-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) tie at at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

At Ruaraka grounds, defending champions Tusker beat Bidco United 2-1 to move second, while Posta Rangers rallied from a goal down to beat FC Talanta 2-1 in the early kick off.

Title-chasing KCB battled to a barren draw against Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium, while AFC Leopards completed a double over Bandari by edging them 1-0 at Nyayo National Stadium.

At Kasarani Annex, Kariobangi Sharks rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with visiting Wazito in a 1pm kick off. At the same venue, Nairobi City Stars picked their fifth win of the season by beating former champions Mathare United 3-0.

Back at Kasarani, Ugandan striker Kaddu, who started in place of leading goal scorer Benson Omala, also assisted in the other two goals netted by Peter Lwasa and Austin Odhiambo.

Gor Mahia striker Patrick Kaddu celebrates his goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Vihiga Bullets on March 29, 2023 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kaddu, a former Vipers SC forward, had been training with K'Ogalo for the past two months, but was not eligible to play as he couldn't be registered due to a Fifa ban on the club.

Gor cleared with Fifa last week leading to the registration of eight new players.

Other new K'Ogalo recruits who featured against Vihiga Bullets where Sylvester Owino and Rwandese midfielder Emery Bayisenge.

Omala, who has scored 19 goals in 21 matches, came on with 20 minutes to go for Peter Lwasa, but missed three clear cut chances.

Gor Mahia's Patrick Kaddu (centre) dribbles past Vihiga Bullets' Fredrick Ochieng (right) during their ootball Kenya Federation Premier League match on March 29, 2023 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The win moved the league leaders to 45 points from 21 matches. Vhiga Bullets remain bottom of the FKF-PL standings on five points.

At Ruaraka, goals by Rodgers Ouma, Shapan Oyugi and Tom Teka helped the brewers to the three points, while Bidco United's lone goal was scored by Peter Nzuki.

Tusker have now amassed 39 points from 20 matches. Ojo Olaniyi's 75th minute strike gave Ingwe all three points against the Dockers.

The win pushed Leopards to the third position on 38 points, same as Nzoia Sugar and KCB who have an inferior goal difference.

At Annex, a late goal from Patrick Ngunyi saved Kariobangi Sharks from defeat after Collins Neto and Dennis Owino had given Wazito the lead. Moses Shikanda had earlier reduced the deficit for Sharks.