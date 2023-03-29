Court dismisses Sh38m theft case against FKF boss Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa is a free man following the quashing of the Sh38m theft case filed against him by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

This now means Mr Mwendwa can resume his role as FKF boss, having stepped aside pending the outcome of the case.

Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Wilson Rading Wednesday quashed the charges, saying they are unfounded and unconstitutional.

Rading said the charges filed against Mwendwa resulted from an investigation by a committee appointed by former Sports CS Amina Mohammed, which was inconclusive.

The magistrate freed Mr Mwendwa and directed that he should not be apprehended and charged based on the findings of the investigation team.

Mr Mwendwa's lawyers Eric Mutua, Charles Njenga and Victor Omwebu asked the court to terminate the criminal case because it was an affront to their client's fundamental and constitutional rights.

"After considering the evidence presented by senior counsel Mutua, Njenga and Omwebu, l find that they made a case to warrant this court's intervention to protect the abuse of the court process," ruled Mr Rading.