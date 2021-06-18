England eye Euro 2020 knockout by breaking Scotland hearts

England's midfielder Jack Grealish (centre-left) and England's defender Harry Maguire (centre-right).

England's midfielder Jack Grealish (centre-left) and England's defender Harry Maguire (centre-right) attend their team's  training session at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in London on June 17, 2021 on the eve of their Uefa Euro 2020 Group D match against Scotland.

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The oldest and most played fixture in international football will take place at a major tournament for just the second time with the Scots aiming to avenge England's 2-0 win at Euro 96.
  • England manager Gareth Southgate was part of that winning side 25 years ago, but does not want his players to be distracted by the acrimony that surrounds a meeting with Scotland.

London, United Kingdom

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Gor Mahia eye summit as FKF-PL title race intensifies

  2. South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga gets four-year ban

  3. Are sports stars 'reclaiming their voice' at Euro 2020?

  4. Kiyeng, Chepkoech book Tokyo Olympics steeplechase tickets

  5. The 'Beast' is back! Kamworor seals Olympics slot at Kasarani

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.