Dominant Netherlands sting Austria to storm Euro last 16

Denzel Dumfries of Holland is congratulated by teammate Donyell Malen

Denzel Dumfries of Holland is congratulated by teammate Donyell Malen after his scored his team's second goal during the Uefa Euro 2020 Group 'C' match against Austria at the Johan Cruijff Arena on June 17, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. 

Photo credit: Maurice van Steen | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Depay made no mistake from the spot in the 11th minute after David Alaba's foul on Denzel Dumfries was spotted by the Israeli referee only after he had come across to review the images
  • Midway through the second half it was Depay who released Malen to run through and square for Dumfries, one of the stars of the tournament so far, to score
  • Whoever comes second in this group will play the Group A winners -- either Wales or Italy -- in London on June 26

Amsterdam, Netherlands

