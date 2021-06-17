Belgium sink Denmark to qualify for Euro 2020 last 16

Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after his team's first goal during their Uefa Euro 2020 Group B match against Denmark at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Wolfgang Rattay | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Yussuf Poulsen gave the hosts a second-minute lead, but De Bruyne came off the bench at half-time to make his first appearance of the tournament after injury and teed up Thorgan Hazard to equalise before drilling in a fine strike.
  • The match was paused after 10 minutes for a minute's applause for Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the Danes' game against Finland last weekend.

Copenhagen, Denmark

