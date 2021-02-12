Rupia named December Player of the Month
What you need to know:
- During that month, Rupia scored six goals in four matches
- He scored the winner in Leopards’ 2-1 victory over Tusker on November 11, before netting all the two goals in Ingwe’s 2-0 win over newcomers Bidco United on December 6
- He wrapped up the month in style by bagging the season’s first hat trick in a dominant 3-0 win over Sofapaka on December 12
AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia was on Friday named the December Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) player of the month.
To bag the award, which comes with a trophy and Sh50,000, Rupia beat Kariobangi Sharks’ striker Eric Kapaito and KCB’s goalkeeper Joseph Okoth.
During that month, Rupia scored six goals in four matches.
He scored the winner in Leopards’ 2-1 victory over Tusker on November 11, before netting all the two goals in Ingwe’s 2-0 win over newcomers Bidco United on December 6.
He wrapped up the month in style by bagging the season’s first hat trick in a dominant 3-0 win over Sofapaka on December 12.
“I am very happy for this award and I thank my fellow players and coach for their contribution in my good performance. It (the award) will make me work hard in the upcoming matches,” said Rupia Friday at Leopards training ground in Karen, Nairobi.
KCB‘s Okoth emerged second in the player of the month race due to his outstanding performance in between the sticks. He only conceded one goal – in their 2-1 win over Bandari on December 18.
Kapaito, the 2018 FKF-PL Most Valuable Player emerged third thanks to his four goals and two assists in four matches.
After 11 matches, Kapaito leads the top scorers chart with 12 goals, two more than second-placed Rupia. Leopards however have two games in hand.