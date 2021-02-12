Rupia named December Player of the Month

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia was on Friday named the December Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) player of the month.

To bag the award, which comes with a trophy and Sh50,000, Rupia beat Kariobangi Sharks’ striker Eric Kapaito and KCB’s goalkeeper Joseph Okoth.

During that month, Rupia scored six goals in four matches.

He scored the winner in Leopards’ 2-1 victory over Tusker on November 11, before netting all the two goals in Ingwe’s 2-0 win over newcomers Bidco United on December 6.

He wrapped up the month in style by bagging the season’s first hat trick in a dominant 3-0 win over Sofapaka on December 12.

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia celebrates after scoring against KCB during their BetKing Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on January 17, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“I am very happy for this award and I thank my fellow players and coach for their contribution in my good performance. It (the award) will make me work hard in the upcoming matches,” said Rupia Friday at Leopards training ground in Karen, Nairobi.

KCB‘s Okoth emerged second in the player of the month race due to his outstanding performance in between the sticks. He only conceded one goal – in their 2-1 win over Bandari on December 18.

Kapaito, the 2018 FKF-PL Most Valuable Player emerged third thanks to his four goals and two assists in four matches.