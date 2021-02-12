Rupia named December Player of the Month

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia pose for a photo with a trophy and a Sh50,000 dummy cheque after being named the December Football Kenya Federation Player of the month at Gems Cambridge Grounds in Karen, Nairobi on February 12, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • During that month, Rupia scored six goals in four matches
  • He scored the winner in Leopards’ 2-1 victory over Tusker on November 11, before netting all the two goals in Ingwe’s 2-0 win over newcomers Bidco United on December 6
  • He wrapped up the month in style by bagging the season’s first hat trick in a dominant 3-0 win over Sofapaka on December 12

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia was on Friday named the December Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) player of the month.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Mmust, Suburbs one step away from Kenya Cup

  2. Betway Cup: Big boys fight for slots in round of 32

  3. Arteta admits his family received death threats

  4. PRIME Kandie, Kamworor renew rivalry at Kenya Cross Country trials

  5. Aiba president promises Kenya modern boxing facility

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.