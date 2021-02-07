Gor, Leopards share spoils in 'Mashemeji' derby

On a day when AFC Leopards assistant coach Anthony "Modo" Kimani dressed for the occasion, his team never turned up.

Draped in a dark grey suit, white shirt and a blue-checked tie, Kimani arrived at Kasarani looking like a modern football coach but the result and performance from Ingwe never matched his elegant look.

Leopards, victorious in their last three league matches, had a slow start and they had goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan to thank for not falling behind early on. Twice, he was tested by Gor Mahia skipper Kenneth Muguna from set piece situations but he did well to parry and keep Ingwe in the game.

Lining up his team in a 4-4-2 diamond formation with Collins Shichenje on the base of the midfield and Marvin Nabwire playing behind strikers Elvis Rupia and Bienvenue Shaka, Kimani's plan to have ball players Austin Odhiambo and Fabrice Mugheni in and around the final third didn't work in a first half where Leopards failed to create a chance worth noting.

Gor, despite being a team under transition this season, looked more confident and had the better chances orchestrated by their captain Muguna whose level is now beyond the BetKing Premier League. The block of Ernest Wendo and Alpha Onyango have given Muguna the liberty to roam in midfield and he has done that to devastating effect this season.

If Charles Momanyi had kept his effort down after Ochan failed to effectively parry Muguna's effort from a freekick, Gor would have taken an early lead that was deserved in all aspects.

Leopards, who have since appointed Belgian Patrick Aussems to lead the club's quest for a first league title since 1998, are still far from convincing if this match is anything to go by.

The early substitutions by Kimani introducing Peter Thiong'o, Harrison Mwendwa and Eugene Mukangula injected some urgency and fluidity in midfield but still their dominance didn't translate to goals.

Shaka had the best chance after Mwendwa picked him up at the edge of the box with a cutback but his finish flew wide. In the end, Boniface Oluoch in Gor Mahia goal was barely troubled and Aussems, who was watching from the stands, knows he has his work out.

There were some positives though key among them the solid performances of the young AFC Leopards left back Lewis Bandi who is enjoying a break-out campaign so far. Clyde Senaji also complemented skipper Robinson Kamura at centre half.

However, Rupia - who occasionally had to drop back to pick possession - is silently craving for a better partner upfront. Shaka is similar to Rupia thus unsuitable but Austin Odhiambo would excel in a Number 10 role just behind Rupia who has proved to be a reliable striker when he gets the service.

Sitting fourth with 19 points, seven behind leaders Tusker but with two games in hand, all is not lost for AFC Leopards. It's still early days but Gor Mahia and Vaz Pinto will not be impressed by their tally of 16 points from nine matches.

This dour derby could potentially be a marker for both clubs and coaches of what is to come this season. Vaz Pinto has the extra burden of continental football but it's Aussems who will feel the heat more especially taking over a side that Kimani has already moulded into potential title contenders. Can he apply the finishing touch?

Additional reporting by Cecil Odongo and Victor Otieno