Five talking points from the FKF-PL

The first “Meshemeji” Derby of the season pitting champions Gor Mahia against AFC Leopards ended in a barren draw at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Tusker maintained their top position on the table with 26 points following their 1-0 win over highflying Wazito at the same venue on Friday.

Second placed KCB reduced the gap to just one point when they got back to winning ways with the same score line over visitors Vihiga United at Utalii grounds.

Here are the five talking points from the weekend's matches.

Dull "Mashemeji" Derby

With 13-time league champions AFC Leopards going into this clash in blistering form of three wins in a row, fireworks was expected as the two foes battled for bragging rights.

Lethal striker Elvis Rupia was expected to cause trouble for Gor's defending quartet of Philemon Otieno, Andrew Juma, Charles Momanyi and Geoffrey Ochieng. But the two sides, who were meeting for the 89th time, resorted to playing cautiously, thus there were very few goal scoring chances at both ends.

The first-half belonged to the hosts and 19-time champions Gor, but Leopards goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan rose to the occasion as he denied captain Kenneth Muguna and Momanyi.

Then came the second-half where Leopards coach Antony Kimani's pep-talk at the break and the introduction of Peter Thiong’o, Harrison Mwendwa and Eugene Mukangula looked to have rejuvenated the visitors.

But Boniface Oluoch was barely troubled by Bienvenue Shaka and Rupia's attempts at Gor's goal.

The draw, which was the 31st between the two sides, saw Leopards maintain fourth place on the log with 19 points, while Gor are sixth with 16 points.

Tusker maintain their dominance over Wazito

Despite Wazito’s continued huge spending in the transfer windows since July 2019, when they made a return to the top flight league, they will have to wait longer to register their first ever win against 11-time champions Tusker.

Ahead of their clash with the brewers on Friday, the “Moneybags” were in fine form, winning six matches out of 10 and losing only two.

But their hopes of extending their unbeaten run to six matches in a row crumbled after Tusker’s Jackson Macharia struck in the last minute of extra-time of the tough duel.

As a result of the slim loss, Wazito have not beaten Tusker in the last five meetings since 2018.

Tusker have won three of the matches, while the remaining two have ended in 1-1 draws.

Friday’s victory was Tusker fifth in a row and helped them maintain top position on the table with 26 points. Wazito remain third with 20 points.

Casa Mbungo tastes second win with Bandari

Bandari had registered just three wins in 10 matches going into their contest against Kariobangi Sharks.

But the outing turned out to be a good one for the dockers as they put up a strong fight to dismiss Sharks by a solitary goal.

Mbungo was elated by the win, his second since he took over the reins at Bandari on January 4.

“We have played a good side and so I am very happy with the win. We were good tactically and we ought to have won by a bigger margin,” said the Rwandese tactician.

His other victory was on January 16 when Bandari beat Western Stima 4-3 at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Sunday’s win over Sharks left them seventh on the log with 16 points, while the latter remain fifth with 18 points.

No reprieve for Nairobi City Stars

When Nairobi City Stars beat Bandari 2-0 on December 11, coach Sanjin Alagic said the club, which returned to the top flight league this season, was in the right direction in their chase for a top five finish.

One month down the line, it is likely that the Bosnian tactician does not hold the same opinion as the going has been tough for City Stars who are yet to win in 2021.

Ten-man Kakamega Homeboyz compounded the Nairobi-based side’s woes when they beat them 2-0 at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday.

It was City Stars’ fifth loss of the season and third in the last eight matches. Apart from Bandari, Nzoia Sugar is the only other team that City Stars have beaten.

They trounced the millers 2-0 in their season’s opening fixture on November 29. The poor run has seen City Stars fall to 13th with 10 points.

Resurgent Bidco United

Bidco’s 2-0 win over Zoo FC on Sunday at Kericho Green Stadium meant that coach Anthony Akhulia’s side registered back-to-back wins since the season started on November 28.

The FKF-PL newcomers, who have only won thrice, had previously beaten troubled Posta Rangers 1-0. Bidco’s other victory was a 1-0 win over Vihiga United on January 3.

Follwowing their exploits, Bidco, which is the only team to have played 12 matches, are eighth on the log with 14 points.

They will fancy their chances against a struggling Mathare United on February 19 in their next league match.

