Egypt, Morocco in enticing clash, Senegal dream on

The quest for semi-finals tickets continues Sunday with record seven-time champions Egypt facing 1976 winners, Morocco from 6pm in the first of two quarter-final matches at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in the Cameroon capital, Yaounde.

The second quarter will feature fancied Senegal against surprise package Equatorial Guinea from 10pm.

Egypt have one of the best players in the world, but have arguably underperformed, scoring just two goals in their four matches already played here in Cameroon.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and the Pharaohs sailed through to the last eight following a 5-4 post-match penalty shoot-out defeat of Cote d’Ivoire in the second round at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

The Pharaohs triumph over much fancied Elephants, the winning penalty calmly slotted home by Salah kept their hopes of lifting a record-extending eighth title alive.

Egypt’s Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz will have to make do without goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy and midfielder Hamdi Fathi who sustained injuries in the absorbing clash with the Elephants.

Morocco advanced to the round of 16 as after topping Group “C” with two wins and a draw and have looked every inch a championship side.

They calmly came from behind to eliminate Malawi 2-1 in the second round with Achraf Hakimi’s brilliant free kick settling the affair.

Morocco’s Bosnian coach Vahid Halilhodžić will be pleased with the return of attacking midfielder, Ilias Chair.

The Queens Park Rangers man, who sustained an injury during their 2-2 draw against Gabon, was an unused sub in their round of 16 match.

Senegal are the highest ranked country in Africa by Fifa but have not shown it here in Cameroon.

They have never won the African title and will be desperate to change that aspect of history.

They will fancy their chances against minnows Equatorial Guinea and have Sadio Mane and four clean sheets in this tournament to buoy them to victory.

But they better watch out. Equatorial Guinea have been one of the surprises of the tournament.

Despite being drawn in a group featuring giants Algeria and Cote d’Ivoire, coach Juan Micha’s boys put up a sterling performance to qualify for the knock-out stage.

They posted two wins; including against deposed champions, Algeria.

The minnows then saw off seasoned Mali 6-5 through penalty shoot-outs to book their quarter-finals spot.

The Nzalang Nacional will have the confidence to take on a rather tame Teranga Lions.

Fixtures (all times EAT)

Egypt v Morocco 7pm