Egypt, Morocco in enticing clash, Senegal dream on

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah celebrates

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah celebrates after winning their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 round of 16 match against Ivory Coast at Stade de Japoma in Douala on January 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Egypt have one of the best players in the world, but have arguably underperformed, scoring just two goals in their four matches already played here in Cameroon
  • Egypt’s Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz will  have to make do without goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy and midfielder Hamdi Fathi who sustained injuries in the absorbing clash with the Elephants
  • They calmly came from behind to eliminate Malawi 2-1 in the second round with Achraf Hakimi’s brilliant free kick settling the affair


Pharaohs top gun Salah faces Atlas Lions superlative defender Ashraf this evening

The quest for semi-finals tickets continues Sunday with record seven-time champions Egypt facing 1976 winners, Morocco from 6pm in the first of two quarter-final matches at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in the Cameroon capital, Yaounde.

