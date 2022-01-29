Minister blames 'reckless' opening of gate for stadium stampede

This picture taken on January 25, 2022 at the entrance of Olembe stadium in Yaounde shows barriers on the ground at the scene of the stampede. Eight people were killed and many more injured in a crush outside a Cameroonian football stadium on January 24, 2022 ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations match.
Crowds attempted to enter through a southern entrace at Olembe stadium in the capital Yaounde to watch the host nation play Comoros.

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  AFP

  • Witnesses told AFP that a mass of people were crushed up against gates at the southern entrance before police eventually opened them
  • The minister also acknowledged that the number of security staff was "insufficient" at the 60,000-capacity Olembe Stadium in Cameroon's capital for the last-16 match between the host nation and the Comoros
  • In the aftermath of the tragedy, Patrice Motsepe, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), announced that Sunday's quarter-final due to be played at the Olembe Stadium would be switched to the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, also in Yaounde

Douala, Cameroon 

