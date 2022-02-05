Wily Egypt block Senegal's path to first Afcon title

Egypt players celebrate

Egypt's players celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 semi-final match against Cameroon at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 3, 2022.

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Lions of Teranga are hoping it will be third time lucky in the final after they also lost the title decider in 2002, going down on penalties to Cameroon
  • Carlos Queiroz's Egypt required penalties to beat the Ivory Coast in the last 16 and extra time to overcome Morocco in the quarter-finals before another shoot-out against Cameroon
  • Egypt will be without veteran Portuguese coach Queiroz after he was shown a red card against Cameroon, while right-back Omar Kamal is suspended too

Yaoundé

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.