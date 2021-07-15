Dutch legend Arjen Robben retires from football

Arjen Robben

In this file photo taken on May 26, 2019, Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben (centre) waves beside his teammates during a ceremony at the balcony of the city hall in Munich, southern Germany, after Bayern Munich won the final of the German Cup. Robben announced the end of his professional football career on July 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Considered to be one of the best wingers of his generation, Robben rejoined FC Groningen last year after stints that saw him win accolades at Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, in later years.

The Hague

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.