Messi agrees to stay at Barca on reduced wages

Lionel Messi

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy for the championship's Top Scorer, after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 10, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Mauro Pimentel | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • With Barcelona labouring under debts of several hundred million euros, Spanish media made much earlier this year of the reported 555 million euros paid Messi over four seasons from November 2017 to the end of last month.
  • National daily El Mundo splashed in January on what it termed "Messi's pharaonic contract which is ruining Barca" -- that sum including image rights and a series of performance-related bonuses with the player reportedly earning a net 297 million euros.

