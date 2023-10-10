Dennis Oliech's boyhood club Dagoretti Santos win Sakaja Super Cup opener
What you need to know:
The boyhood club of Kenya's second all-time top scorer Dennis Oliech, Dagoretti Santos, started their Sakaja Super Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Makombora Bulls FC at the weekend.
The Harambee Stars legend started his career at Dagoretti Santos before moving his way up to the French Ligue 1 where he played for Nantes.
Santos trounced Makombora Bulls in the Dagoretti South Sub County Pool C match at NCC Grounds in Dagoretti.
Royal Soccer 3 Kangemi All Stars 2
In Westlands, former Kenyan Premier League side Kangemi All Stars started on a losing note after suffering a 3-2 loss to Royal Soccer at Kihumbuini grounds.
Roysambu Sharks 2 Hebron 3
In Roysambu, Anthony Mwangi bagged a brace for Hebron to edge out Roysambu Sharks 3-2.
Mwangi netted in the seventh and 30th minutes before Titus Mungai netted the winning goal in the 80th minute while Geoffrey Onyango and Sam Oduor replied for Roysambu Sharks.
Levites 2 Utawala Black Stars 1
In Embakasi East, Johnson Kalu and Robert Bukacho scored a goal each for Levites to edge Utawala Black Stars 2-1 as Westlife and Soweto Hope settled for a 1-1 stalemate in their opening fixtures of the tournament.
Jared Chingili scored for Westlife before Christopher Tete levelled the scores.
Eastleigh Youth 1 Easthleigh South 1
In Kamkunji, Eastleigh Youth and Easthleigh South battled to a 1-1 draw. Hendrick Shivukule scored for Easthleigh South before Teddy Sirma equalised.
Kamaliza 3 Walalah 2
In another Kamkunji fixture, Kamaliza beat Walalah 3-2. Elvis Otieno, Ali Michu and Patrick Ndune were on target for Kamaliza as Ali Adifatah and Feisal Omar replied for the losers.
Kariobangi FC 2 Dandora Youngsters 1
In Embakasi North, Kariobangi FC pipped Dandora Youngsters 1 to start their Sakaja Super Cup campaign positively.
A goal each by Wycliffe Ochieng and Fidel Mwanzia were enough to hand Kariobangi maximum points as Ian Lino netted Dandora's consolation goal.
Results
Kibra Sub County
Casablanca 2 Kenya Science 2
Shofco FC 2 Mashimoni All-stars 0
Boca Junior 1 AQSA FC 3
Sita Mbili 2 Sparks FC 1
Starehe Sub County
Umeme FC 0 Team Korogez 2
South B Combined 1 NYS FC 0
Ziwani All-stars 2 Racecourse FC 1
Macmillan FC 3 Ngara All-stars 3
Embakasi West
Tumaini Primary Grounds
Alegzin 3 Sintos 1
Hope Sportiff 0-0 Tena Utd
JKIA FC 0 UEFA Despanol 1
Katatenje 1 Ten Daily 2
Westlands
Desai 0 Young City 3
Patriots 3 Atlantic 0
Royal Soccer 3 Kangemi All-stars 2
Leads 6 FC Talent 3
Roysambu Sub County
Saint FC 4 Chapel 1
PAC University 3 Ghetto Sportiff 1
Roysambu FC 4 Kisima 0
Dagoretti South
Group A
Shalom Yassets FC (2) Vs Red Stars FC (1)
Group B
Santos Soka FC (0) Vs B-13 FC (2)
Group C
Riruta 105 FC (1) Vs Mseto FC (1)
Group D
Nairobi Chapel FC (0) Vs Mutuini Rangers (0)
Dagoretti North Sub County
Kilimani FC 3 Protouch 1
The Blues 0 Kabiro Youth 1