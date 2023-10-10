Dennis Oliech's boyhood club Dagoretti Santos win Sakaja Super Cup opener

The boyhood club of Kenya's second all-time top scorer Dennis Oliech, Dagoretti Santos, started their Sakaja Super Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Makombora Bulls FC at the weekend.

The Harambee Stars legend started his career at Dagoretti Santos before moving his way up to the French Ligue 1 where he played for Nantes.

Santos trounced Makombora Bulls in the Dagoretti South Sub County Pool C match at NCC Grounds in Dagoretti.

In Westlands, former Kenyan Premier League side Kangemi All Stars started on a losing note after suffering a 3-2 loss to Royal Soccer at Kihumbuini grounds.

Roysambu Sharks 2 Hebron 3

In Roysambu, Anthony Mwangi bagged a brace for Hebron to edge out Roysambu Sharks 3-2.

Mwangi netted in the seventh and 30th minutes before Titus Mungai netted the winning goal in the 80th minute while Geoffrey Onyango and Sam Oduor replied for Roysambu Sharks.

Levites 2 Utawala Black Stars 1

In Embakasi East, Johnson Kalu and Robert Bukacho scored a goal each for Levites to edge Utawala Black Stars 2-1 as Westlife and Soweto Hope settled for a 1-1 stalemate in their opening fixtures of the tournament.

Jared Chingili scored for Westlife before Christopher Tete levelled the scores.

Eastleigh Youth 1 Easthleigh South 1

In Kamkunji, Eastleigh Youth and Easthleigh South battled to a 1-1 draw. Hendrick Shivukule scored for Easthleigh South before Teddy Sirma equalised.

Kamaliza 3 Walalah 2

In another Kamkunji fixture, Kamaliza beat Walalah 3-2. Elvis Otieno, Ali Michu and Patrick Ndune were on target for Kamaliza as Ali Adifatah and Feisal Omar replied for the losers.

Kariobangi FC 2 Dandora Youngsters 1

In Embakasi North, Kariobangi FC pipped Dandora Youngsters 1 to start their Sakaja Super Cup campaign positively.

A goal each by Wycliffe Ochieng and Fidel Mwanzia were enough to hand Kariobangi maximum points as Ian Lino netted Dandora's consolation goal.

Results

Kibra Sub County

Casablanca 2 Kenya Science 2

Shofco FC 2 Mashimoni All-stars 0

Boca Junior 1 AQSA FC 3

Sita Mbili 2 Sparks FC 1

Starehe Sub County

Umeme FC 0 Team Korogez 2

South B Combined 1 NYS FC 0

Ziwani All-stars 2 Racecourse FC 1

Macmillan FC 3 Ngara All-stars 3

Embakasi West

Tumaini Primary Grounds

Alegzin 3 Sintos 1

Hope Sportiff 0-0 Tena Utd

JKIA FC 0 UEFA Despanol 1

Katatenje 1 Ten Daily 2

Westlands

Desai 0 Young City 3

Patriots 3 Atlantic 0

Royal Soccer 3 Kangemi All-stars 2

Leads 6 FC Talent 3

Roysambu Sub County

Saint FC 4 Chapel 1

PAC University 3 Ghetto Sportiff 1

Roysambu FC 4 Kisima 0

Dagoretti South

Group A

Shalom Yassets FC (2) Vs Red Stars FC (1)

Group B

Santos Soka FC (0) Vs B-13 FC (2)

Group C

Riruta 105 FC (1) Vs Mseto FC (1)

Group D

Nairobi Chapel FC (0) Vs Mutuini Rangers (0)

Dagoretti North Sub County

Kilimani FC 3 Protouch 1