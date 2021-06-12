Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapses on pitch as Euro 2020 match is suspended

Players gather as paramedics attend to Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen

Players gather as paramedics attend to Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen (not seen) during the Uefa Euro 2020 Group 'B' match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Friedemann Vogel | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in Saturday's Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen, causing the suspension of the match in the first half
  • Television pictures showed Danish players in tears as medical stuff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline
  • After around 15 minutes Eriksen was stretchered off the field followed by the rest of the Denmark team, while Finland's players also left the pitch

Copenhagen, Denmark 

