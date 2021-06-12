Wales rally to hold dominant Switzerland

Wales' midfielder Kieffer Moore celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Switzerland

Wales' midfielder Kieffer Moore celebrates after scoring the equaliser during their Uefa Euro 2020 Group 'A' match against Switzerland at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on June 12, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Darko Vojinovic | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Moore headed home in the 74th minute to cancel out Breel Embolo's headed opener at the other end, which had come just after half-time
  • Switzerland pressed on in five minutes of injury time and Gavranovic was denied another potential winner, this time Ward saving with his finger tips
  • The draw comes after Italy beat Turkey 3-0 in the same group in the tournament's opening match in Rome on Friday

Baku, Azerbaijan

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Copa America rocked by Venezuela Covid outbreak on eve of opener

  2. Nairobi MCAs approve motion to rename road after legendary runner Wakiihuri

  3. Uncertainty and Covid chaos slow down Spain's new era

  4. Eriksen collapse brought back harrowing memories, says Muamba

  5. KPA teams maintain winning streak in Malawi tourney

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.