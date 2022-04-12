Deaflympics football team step up preps ahead of championship

The national women deaf football team coach Ben Bella has singled out his defence as the area they need to work on ahead of the 2021 Deaflympics in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil from May 1 to 15.

The team Tuesday intensified their training at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

They have been in camp since April 1 alongside; athletics (men and women), basketball (men and women), golf (men) and handball (men and women) teams.

In Brazil, the team will face off with champions Denmark, Japan, United States and the hosts in a round robin format.

“I will be working on my defence because it is as if I am building a new one. Fortunately we have good defenders whom we selected in Kakamega early in the year. The response is very positive in training and I believe we will be raring to go by the time the team will be traveling,” said coach Bella.

His sentiments were echoed by the team’s captain Emily Adhiambo of Flamingo Deaf women’s football club in Nakuru.

“We have some shortcomings in our defenc, but we are working on it,” said the midfielder.

Coach Bella disclosed that only 19 players might travel to Brazil for the Games after some were dropped from camp due to lack of proper documentation.

He said that they had hoped to travel with 22 players from the 35 who made it to the provisional squad following trials held at Bukhungu Stadium in March.

“The greatest challenge has been the documentation of the players because most of those whom we selected in Kakamega were dropped from the squad. We had so much hope in the players, “added the coach.

“Initially, the rule book said that the age bracket was open, but when we came to camp, we were told that players below 17 years cannot participate in the championship. We had to re-adjust with the squad that we have.”

Adhiambo said they are training hard so as to finish within the medal bracket.

“Kenyans should expect trophies from us. What we are working towards is to scoop position one, two or three,” she said.

Goalkeeper Aisha Muhamud exuded confidence that the team will perform well in the global championship.