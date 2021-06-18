Czechs made to wait for last-16 place after Croatia draw

Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric (left) is challenged by Czech Republic's defender Jan Boril during their Uefa Euro 2020 Group 'D' match at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 18, 2021.

  • Schick had a much simpler task from the penalty spot to open the scoring, but Ivan Perisic's stunning strike early in the second half maintained Croatia's chances of reaching the knockout stage
  • The Czechs move a point ahead of England at the top of the group ahead of the Three Lions' grudge match with Scotland later on Friday
  • Croatia had the better chances to snatch all three points as Nikola Vlasic fired inches wide before Tomas Kalas produced a last-ditch block to deny Petkovic in the final minute

Glasgow

