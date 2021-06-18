Forsberg penalty puts Sweden on brink of Euro 2020 last 16

Sweden's midfielder Emil Forsberg (left) celebrates with teammate Robin Quaison after scoring a goal

Sweden's midfielder Emil Forsberg (left) celebrates with teammate Robin Quaison after scoring a goal during their Uefa Euro 2020 Group 'E' match against Slovakia at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A point in their final game against Poland at the Krestovsky Stadium on Wednesday would be enough to be sure of a top-two finish in the group
  • On Friday, Sebastian Larsson had an early effort comfortably saved by Martin Dubravka, but Slovakia otherwise started brightly, with Juraj Kucka heading wide in the fifth minute
  • Slovakia laid a late siege on their opponents' goal, but saw an optimistic late penalty appeal for handball turned down as Sweden held on

Saint Petersburg, Russia

