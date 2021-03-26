Harambee Stars' slayers Comoros enjoy elevated status

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama (right) vies for the ball with Comoros' Ali Madi during their 2021 Afcon qualifier at Kasarani on November 11, 2020.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On Thursday Comoros secured their place at the 24-team tournament in Cameroon next January thanks to a goalless home draw with Togo in Moroni
  • Meanwhile Group G rivals Egypt, whose seven Cup of Nations titles in the highest, qualified a record 25th time following their 1-1 draw with 10-man Kenya in Nairobi
  • The two countries are both on nine points heading into Sunday's match, five points ahead of Kenya heading into the last round of qualifying fixtures


Moroni, Comoros

