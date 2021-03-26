Goal against Egypt best thing in my career, says Kenya's Abdallah Hassan

Kenya's forward Abdallah Hassan (second left) leads teammates in celebrating his equaliser during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Hassan, 24, scored in the 65th minute, to cancel out Mohammed Magdy’s second-minute opener for the visitors in the match staged behind closed doors at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.  

Harambee Stars winger Abdallah Hassan says his goal in Kenya's 1-1 draw with the Pharaohs of Egypt in Thursday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Group G qualifier will remain etched in his memory forever.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.