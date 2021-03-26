Harambee Stars out of 2021 Afcon contention after Egypt draw

Kenya's Michael Olunga vies for an aerial ball with Egypt's Mohamed Attia during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 25, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya, under the tutelage of Jacob "Ghost" Mulee, were hoping to make a successive return to the biennial showpiece but saw their hopes go up in flames after failing to beat the Pharaohs at home in the must-win encounter.
  • The visitors took a second minute lead through Mohamed Magdy before Bandari winger Abdallah Hassan equalised for Stars in the second half.

Kenya's slim hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations were dimmed on Thursday after settling for a 1-1 draw with Egypt in their penultimate Group G qualifier at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

