Chile hold Argentina in World Cup qualifier

Chile's Pablo Galdames (left) and Argentina's Lionel Messi vie for the ball during their South American qualification football match for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, on June 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Juan Mabromata | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Messi also clipped the woodwork and forced three impressive saves out of Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo but Alexis Sanchez earned the dogged visitors a point in Santiago del Estero
  • Having lost their previous two games by an aggregate score of 9-1, Colombia reignited their push for Qatar 2022 with a 3-0 victory over Peru, who had Miguel Trauco sent off, in Lima
  • On Tuesday, Argentina travel to Colombia while Chile host Bolivia


Santiago del Estero, Argentina 

