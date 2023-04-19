Real Madrid eliminate Chelsea: What they said

London, United Kingdom

Key quotes after Real Madrid advanced 4-0 on aggregate after beating Chelsea 2-0 in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie in London on Tuesday:

"By the end we had produced a very complete performance. We hit a good level - and we were particularly solid at the back. This is a merited result."

-- Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"We played really well for 60 minutes. We had really good chances and at this level you have to take them. You don't want to praise a performance too much when you lose at this level, because it's finite. It is what it is."

-- Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

"I still don't know how to explain how the Champions League makes us all react and perform but I have to say that it's very special indeed."

-- Rodrygo, scorer of both Real Madrid's goals at Stamford Bridge.

"Just before he scored, I'd been talking to Rodrygo about a defensive problem because they were pushing up and taking big risks at the back often leaving three v three."

-- Ancelotti on his advice to Rodrygo.

"When I scored, my immediate reaction was to think about doing one of those knee slides but I've got a slightly tender knee when I flex and so it popped into my mind to copy my idol, Cristiano, and copy what he does."

-- Rodrygo on his celebration.

"I feel like we played well and had a lot of chances, definitely more and better chances than they did. But football is all about taking your chances and we didn't do that today."