Chelsea stun Man City to delay Premier League title party

Chelsea forced Manchester City to put their Premier League title party on hold on Saturday, winning 2-1 to boost their own chances of a top-four finish in a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final.

Victory would have seen Pep Guardiola's men confirmed as English champions for the third time in four years but they must wait for their inevitable coronation.

Raheem Sterling gave City the lead at the empty Etihad Stadium but Hakim Ziyech levelled and Marcos Alonso grabbed the winner in the dying seconds.

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (right) prepares to shoot to open the scoring during their English Premier League match against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on May 8, 2021. Photo credit: Shaun Botterill | AFP

Sergio Aguero could have made his side's task much easier on the stroke of half-time but saw his casual Panenka spot-kick easily saved by Edouard Mendy, with Guardiola turning away in frustration.

The three points lift the Londoners into third spot, six clear of fifth-placed West Ham with just three games left for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Elsewhere, Tottenham's 3-1 defeat to Leeds was a hammer blow in their attempt to finish in the top four while Liverpool hosted Southampton in the late match, still harbouring hopes that they can secure a Champions League spot.

Guardiola was frustrated at the manner of his side's defeat -- just their fifth loss of the season -- but they have a huge 13-point lead over second-placed Manchester United

"We missed our chance in the last minute of the first half for the penalty, but we were in a good position," he told Sky Sports.

"We conceded a goal, suffered for 15 minutes, then reacted well, but in the end they scored."

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during their English Premier League match against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on May 8, 2021. Photo credit: Laurence Griffiths | AFP

On the missed spot-kick, Guardiola said: "I have always said to him (Aguero), take one decision and take it full convincing, so he decided to do it this way. I have nothing to add."

Chelsea threat

Tuchel's in-form team ended City's dreams of a historic quadruple by beating them in the FA Cup semi-final last month and they once more proved tricky opponents.

Guardiola made nine changes from the side that saw off Paris Saint-Germain in midweek while Chelsea made five changes following their triumph over Real Madrid.

Raheem Sterling was booked in the 12th minute after catching Timo Werner with his studs but the punishment could have been worse.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium but as the half-time break loomed City broke the deadlock.

Chelsea's German head coach Thomas Tuchel gestures on the touchline during their English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on May 8, 2021. Photo credit: Shaun Botterill | AFP

Gabriel Jesus shrugged off Andreas Christensen to break into the area. He squared, looking for Aguero. The Argentine's touch was poor but Sterling was on hand to tuck home.

City should have gone into the half-time break two goals in front after Jesus won a spot kick when he was bundled over by Billy Gilmour but Aguero squandered the chance.

As the second half wore on the visitors started to establish a foothold and they equalised just after the hour when Rodri lost possession on the halfway line.

The visitors broke down the right and Cesar Azpilicueta picked out Ziyech just outside the area. The Moroccan drilled a low shot into the bottom corner.

The finish was frantic. Chelsea substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside before Sterling had a penalty appeal turned down.

Alonso slotted home the winner in stoppage time after Werner pulled the ball back into the six-yard box to complete the turnaround.

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso (Ccentre) shoots to score their late winner during their English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on May 8, 2021. Photo credit: Shaun Botterill | AFP

Tuchel admitted the match could have had a different complexion if Aguero had converted from the spot.

"If they score the penalty maybe it is over before it starts, at 2-0 you have no chance to come back," the Chelsea boss said.

"I was impressed by the reaction and the performance in the second half. If you want to steal all three points here after being down, you need a bit of luck, decisions from the referee."

City could be crowned champions before they play again. Manchester United face three matches before Guardiola's men are next in action, against Newcastle on Friday.

Earlier, Crystal Palace beat already relegated Sheffield United 2-0.

English Premier League results on Saturday:

Leeds 3 (Dallas 13, Bamford 42, Rodrigo 84) Tottenham 1 (Son 25)

Manchester City 1 (Sterling 44) Chelsea 2 (Ziyech 63, Alonso 90+3)

Sheffield United 0 Crystal Palace 2 (Benteke 2, Eze 88)

Playing later

Liverpool v Southampton (10.15pm)

Playing Sunday

Wolves v Brighton (2pm), Aston Villa v Manchester United (4.05pm), West Ham v Everton (6.30pm), Arsenal v West Brom (9pm EAT)

Playing Monday

Fulham v Burnley (10pm EAT)